March 27, 2017 12:37 PM

Oroville Dam spillway shut down again as state officials work on long-term plan

By Dale Kasler and Ryan Sabalow

State officials on Monday again shut down Oroville Dam’s badly damaged spillway so crews could resume shoring up the structure.

Water had been flowing down the spillway since March 17 to make room in Lake Oroville for the massive amounts of snowmelt expected to wash into the reservoir this spring and summer.

The spillway may need to be used at least once or twice more this spring, said Bill Croyle, the acting director of the Department of Water Resources, which manages Oroville. The reprieve gives crews a chance to resume temporary repairs on the structure so that water can be released in the coming weeks or months.

Croyle said it’s still being determined if the state will try to completely repair the structure this summer or not. “If I have anything to do about it, we’ll have a spillway to use by Nov. 1,” he said Monday at a press briefing. “Whether that’s a permanent or temporary structure is yet to be decided.”

Croyle said he hopes to announce a plan by early next week. The briefing was Croyle’s first remarks since The Bee reported on a recent memo from a panel of four engineering consultants that questioned whether Croyle’s agency had enough to time to completely repair the structure in time for the next rainy season. The panel had said the structure was so badly damaged and riddled with design flaws that it thought only a temporary fix would be possible.

In a report to the DWR, the panel said the state could likely shore up the top of the structure to make it useable by November, but it was “questionable” whether the state has enough time to replace the badly damaged lower half of the 48-year-old spillway.

The bottom of the structure is now split from the top by a gaping chasm that extends into the neighboring hillside.

The expert panel’s conclusions, based on a review of reports and an on-site inspection earlier this month, provided a first-ever accounting of structural and design problems that might have caused the spillway to essentially split in half Feb. 7. The fracture prompted the temporary evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents as water levels in Lake Oroville rose to unprecedented heights.

The consultants described seeing troubling amounts of water flowing from underneath the top of structure. The panel also expressed concern that the concrete chute is only a foot thick, and less so in some places. DWR built the spillway on an uneven mountainside and in some spots used compacted clay to fill in the depressions in the rock foundation beneath the concrete. The consultants described finding evidence of “a number of repair instances” in which portions of the chute were cut away in order to “fill voids beneath the concrete.”

“This calls into question whether the portions of the slab that appear undamaged by the failure should be replaced during the restoration,” the panel wrote.

