State and federal officials make Oroville Dam report secret

Citing potential security risks, state and federal officials have blocked the public’s ability to review the latest report from an independent panel of experts brought in to guide state officials’ repairs at the crippled Oroville Dam.
The move to block the report comes eight days after The Sacramento Bee reported on a earlier memo drafted by the four engineering consultants that pointed out troubling design flaws at Oroville Dam’s main spillway that might have led to the crater to form in its center on Feb. 7. Problems with the adjacent emergency spillway triggered two-day evacuations of nearly 200,000 people Feb. 12.
The consultants in the earlier report also questioned whether the state could realistically follow through with its plans to permanently repair the structure before the next rainy season.
The initial memo from early March was posted and publicly available on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s website. The consultant’s latest memo, dated March 24, was blocked from public view, under a provision that says the document contains “Critical Energy Infrastructure Information.”
The state Department Water Resources, which manages Oroville Dam, requested the confidential status, said FERC spokeswoman Celeste Miller.
FERC’s website says a document can be made confidential if it “gives strategic information” related to “the production, generation, transmission, or distribution of energy” or could be “useful to a person planning an attack on critical infrastructure.”
DWR spokeswoman Lauren Bisnett declined an interview request. In a written statement, she cited the FERC regulations.
“Within the bounds of security restrictions, DWR is committed to regularly updating the public on the findings and recommendations of the Board of Consultants and on the work to rebuild the Oroville spillways before the next storm season,” she said in an email.
In the earlier report from the consultants, they said Oroville’s spillway was so riddled with design flaws and so badly damaged that they concluded it’s probably impossible to repair the structure completely before the next rainy season begins in November.
The panel said it believes the concrete spillway can be made functional enough to release water from Lake Oroville during the next rainy season. But the panel noted it’s “questionable” whether the state has enough time to replace the badly damaged lower half of the 48-year-old spillway. The bottom of the structure is now split from the top by a gaping chasm that extends into the neighboring hillside.
The expert panel’s conclusions, based on a review of reports and an on-site inspection earlier this month, provide a first-ever accounting of structural and design problems that might have caused the spillway to partially collapse on Feb. 7. The consultants described seeing troubling amounts of water flowing from underneath the structure, concrete that was far too thin and dangerous gaps underneath the foundation on which the massive concrete chute sits.
The state hired the consultants under orders from FERC following the spillway crisis at Oroville, the nation’s tallest dam. Lake Oroville is California’s second largest reservoir.
Acting DWR director Bill Croyle said at a news conference Monday he expects to announce a repair plan some time next week.
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow
Comments