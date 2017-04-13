Rain prompts reopening of fractured Oroville Dam spillway as state races to finish repair plan

Even as they finalize plans to repair Oroville Dam’s damaged spillway, state water managers say continued rain and snowmelt means the fractured structure will need to keep doing its job for now.

The California Department of Water Resources plans to reopen the spillway gates Friday morning for the first time since March 27. Acting DWR Director Bill Croyle, speaking to reporters Thursday, said dam operators expect to run the spillway for 10 to 14 days, shut it off for inspections, and then run it again one more time this spring.

In all likelihood, Croyle said repairs on the spillway are likely to start in late May or early June. Until then, he said DWR will focus on reducing lake levels to around 835 feet "to anticipate that snowmelt and the storms that keep coming." The latest storms have elevated lake levels to around 863 feet.

DWR is attempting to strike a balance between lowering the lake level as much as possible and shutting off the spillway for good in order to begin repairs. As it is, Croyle has acknowledged that spillway repairs won't be complete until sometime next year, and the 3,000-foot-long concrete chute will remain partially unfixed through the next rainy season. Still, he said the spillway, despite the enormous damage that's occurred since the initial fracture Feb. 7, will be functional next winter.

DWR is so pressed for time that it expects to execute a contract for repairs as early as next Monday even though the design is far from finished.

"I can't wait for 100 percent design," Croyle said. While it's an unusual situation, he said DWR can work with the contractor to finalize the design in the coming weeks before the repairs begin.

Four contractors are in the running for the repair project, which could run to several hundred million dollars: Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, Neb.; Granite Construction of Watsonville; Barnard Construction Co. of Bozeman, Mont.; and ASI Constructors Inc. of Pueblo West, Colo. All have experience with major dam projects; Kiewit, for instance, worked on the $900 million auxiliary spillway expected to open this fall at Folsom Dam.

DWR has said it won't make bid documents public. It is also refusing to release certain inspection reports and other records, citing regulations designed to thwart terrorist attacks. Some elected officials have complained about the security, but Croyle defended the approach.

"I'm responsible for the security of the dam," he said.

However, he said DWR is considering releasing redacted versions of some of the documents.

"The information that’s appropriate to push out, we'll push out," he said.

The Feb. 7 fracture of the spillway triggered a near disaster five days later. When DWR reduced flows over the spillway because of concern about the damage, the reservoir filled to the point that water for the first time ever flowed over the nearby emergency spillway, which consists of a concrete lip atop an unlined hill.

After dam engineers spotted severe erosion on the hill just below the lip, leading to fears the emergency structure would fail, officials ordered the evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents. Catastrophe was averted when engineers dramatically increased outflows from the battered main spillway, reducing lake levels to the point that water stopped flowing over the emergency spilllway.