Another giant California dam has downstream residents worried

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance Pause

0:44 Protesters sit-in at Sacramento City Hall, want justice for Dazion Flenaugh death

1:01 Helmet cam footage of Sacramento Fire rescue of cat stuck in tree for 3 days

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:58 Rendon supportive, but cautious on single-payer health plan

2:18 Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?

2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment

1:11 Tensions run high for short time outside Ann Coulter appearance in Modesto

0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter