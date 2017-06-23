Man who led state response to Oroville Dam crisis is stepping down

Bill Croyle, who’s been the sometimes controversial public face of the state’s response to the Oroville Dam emergency, announced his retirement Friday as acting director of the Department of Water Resources.

Croyle, 59, will retire in July, just six months after becoming DWR’s acting director. His replacement is Cindy Messer, the agency’s chief deputy director. She, too, will be acting director.

An engineer who has worked in emergency preparedness and drought management for the department, Croyle was thrust into the uncomfortable spotlight barely a month after taking over at DWR. The February crisis at Oroville forced the temporary evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents, became a worldwide media story and opened the department to criticism of its handling of the situation.

Croyle served as DWR’s chief spokesman for weeks, briefing the media repeatedly at DWR’s regional offices in Oroville, although at times he struggled to explain the department’s actions. At a legislative oversight hearing in April, he said the dam’s much-maligned emergency spillway worked during the emergency – a statement that stunned lawmakers such as Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, whose constituents were evacuated in February.

The crisis began after a crater erupted in the dam’s main flood-control spillway Feb. 7. To contain the damage, dam operators curtailed water releases even though Lake Oroville’s levels were rising during a heavy rainstorm. On Feb. 11, water began flowing over the adjacent emergency spillway – a concrete lip perched atop an unlined hillside – for the first time since the dam opened in 1968.

Croyle assured reporters and residents that the emergency spillway would function properly. But a day later, engineers found that the hillside was starting to crumble near the concrete lip. Fearing the spillway would give way, unleashing a “wall of water” on communities below, officials ordered the immediate evacuation. Residents were allowed to return home two days later.

At the April hearing, Croyle acknowledged that erosion on the hillside was worse than expected, but he insisted “the emergency spillway worked.”

In a statement Friday, Resources Secretary John Laird said, “California is extremely fortunate to have had Bill at the helm of DWR this year, especially during the Oroville emergency.”

Messer has served in a variety of jobs at DWR, and has worked at the Delta Stewardship Council.