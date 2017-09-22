Cow feces and an E. coli scare: How a troubled water district points to a big California problem

1:11 Slimy algae blooms foul California's waterways Pause

1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district

2:13 Author Sasha Abramsky tackles fear and how Trump used it

2:22 Meet the legally blind teen who has run 300 miles carrying the American flag

1:02 Gavin Newsom: 'No reason to wait around' on universal health care in California

2:53 Shanahan: 'We just need to get better'

1:23 Protesters disrupt Republican Congressman Tom McClintock town hall

3:05 Niners QB: 'It's not for lack of effort'

0:31 Video leads to arrest of burglary suspect