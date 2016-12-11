Enjoy the sun while it lasts, Sacramento

You can hang up your umbrellas, Sacramento – at least for a couple days.
The break between storms should last through Monday, but wet weather is expected to return Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Jason Clapp said rain is expected Tuesday morning, starting south of I-80 then spreading into the foothills and Shasta County.
The system will linger over the region Wednesday and Thursday, dropping two to three inches in Sacramento, Clapp said. Five to eight inches are expected in the Sierra, but after a fairly cool start on Tuesday, the NWS predicts the system will warm up, meaning the precipitation will fall as rain rather than snow up to about 7,000 ft.
This weekend’s storm dropped 0.6 inches of rain on downtown Sacramento, bringing December’s total to 1.24 inches.
The detailed, 4-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light north northwest wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light north northwest wind.
Tuesday: Rain. High near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday night: Rain. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50.
