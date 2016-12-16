Record-breaking rainfall followed by chilly weekend temperatures

A storm that swept through Northern California on Thursday dumped record-breaking rain onto the Sacramento area, according to Mike Smith, a meteorologist for the National weather service.
Downtown Sacramento saw 1.84 inches of rain for the entire day, breaking the 1926 record of 1.56 inches, Smith said. And the Sacramento Executive Airport beat a 1967 rainfall total of 1.06 inches by more than an inch with 2.12 inches.
“It is pretty typical to have a number of winter storms come through, and this was one of them,” Smith said.
Though Sacramento is expected to have a week to dry off before rain falls again, Smith said chilly weather was in store for this weekend. Friday will see temperatures ranging from the low 40s to 50s throughout the day.
Temperatures will drop to around freezing for Saturday morning and below freezing on Sunday. Highs for both days will be around 50 degrees, Smith said.
The storm brought fresh snow to the Sierra Nevada region, with some areas reporting as much as 12 inches of white powder. The National Weather Service warned those heading to the area that cold temperatures in the single digits are predicted for the weekend. Highs for the mountains are expected to stay in the 20s to lower 30s.
A rainstorm pounded much of the state Thursday, putting another dent in California’s five-year drought.
Fresh data showed California is making progress against the drought. The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln., Neb., reported Thursday that 27 percent of the state was drought free, mainly in the far northern counties and the Bay Area.
