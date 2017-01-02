Low snow in Sierra as chain controls slow traffic returning from New Year's weekend

0:31 Training exercise shows how an ice water rescue is performed Pause

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:39 Homicide investigation on Sacramento's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro

0:39 George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned'

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis