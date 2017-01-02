Low snow in Sierra as chain controls slow traffic returning from New Year's weekend

Snow fell at lower elevations Monday morning along Interstate 80 and Highway 50 as a chain controls were put in place on both trans-Sierra routes.
More snow is on the way on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow was falling on the eastern outskirts of Placerville on Highway 50 and down to 2,400-feet elevation along I-80 in Placer County.
The National Weather Service is warning motorists that snow could fall down to the 1,000-feet elevation level. The steady snowfall comes at a time when drivers may be returning from a long New Year’s weekend.
Chains were required at 6 a.m. Monday on vehicles traveling on Highway 50 from 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers in El Dorado County. Low snow brought out the chain controls on I-80 from 3 miles east of Gold Run in Placer County to the Nevada state line at 6 a.m.
The cold storm system is likely to bring light, fine snow that rapidly accumulates and can easily be blown about, according to the NWS. The snow showers are predicted to be of the hit-or-miss variety, falling in some Sierra spots, but absent in others.
Earlier this month, Caltrans alerted the public that the new "tow plow" is in service on I-80. When activated, the tow plow will move to the right side of the pulling plow, allowing 28 feet of roadway to be cleared at once.
A normal plow has a snow removal width of 10 to 12 feet. Motorists are advised to remain 100 feet behind the equipment when lights are flashing.
In the Sacramento area, scattered rain showers were falling Monday. The weather service is forecasting a chance of rain through the weekend, with a quarter of an inch of precipitation possible on Tuesday.
The advance forecast for Northern California calls for a strong system from the Gulf of Alaska Friday night. However, snow levels are expected to be higher than the low snow system being experienced Monday.
If the weather pattern holds for the Friday through Sunday system, significant amounts of rain could fall in the valley and snow could be heavy in the Sierra, according to the NWS. The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 4am, then a chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 50. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Rain. Low around 46. Southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Friday night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54.
Saturday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56
