Keep the snow shovel, umbrella handy for next couple of days in Sierra, Sacramento

The commute home Tuesday for Sacramento motorists could be in wind-blown rain and travel over the mountains will be slow and slippery all day as the north state continues to be pelted by stormy winter weather.
Rainy weather in Sacramento and lots of snow in Sierra are predicted this week. On Friday, the skies clear in the valley before a potentially powerful storm arrives Sunday.
The National Weather Service is predicting a “very active weather pattern” for the next couple of days. The pattern is forecast to adjust on Thursday and Friday, when a low-pressure system exits to the east, allowing for a window of dry weather in a wet week.
Until then, heavy snow is expected for the next 36 hours in the Sierra Nevada. Chain controls were in effect Tuesday morning on Highway 50 and Interstate 80.
Monday brought weather wonders and woes to the Sacramento region
Up to 4 feet of snow could fall above the 4,500 feet elevation level – with 5 feet or more possible along the crest of the Sierra.
In Sacramento, more than an inch of rain is forecast in the next two days. Along with the precipitation, the weather service forecasts winds around 25 mph Tuesday night.
Looking into the weekend, the weather service is forecasting that an upper-level low from the Gulf of Alaska will slowly shift south and west. At the same time, it will tap into water from a Pacific Ocean moisture plume.
That is predicted to set up a moist southwest flow, an atmospheric river into northern and central California. Significant snow is predicted Saturday for the Sierra. The heaviest rainfall is expected around midday Sunday into early Monday.
The detailed, 7-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Rain. High near 51. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Rain. Steady temperature around 51. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 54. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54.
Saturday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments