Flood watch issued as torrent of rain heads to Northern California this weekend

A big rainstorm is headed to Northern California this weekend, a soggy weather event that is likely to melt snow that fell this week in the Sierra – and also swell streams and rivers in Sacramento County where the ground is already sodden.
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from Saturday afternoon through most of Monday for much of Northern California, including Sacramento. Headed for the north state is a large plume of moisture currently curling its way from the Pacific Ocean toward California’s coast.
The weather service on Thursday predicted that rainfall totals from Sunday and Monday could add up to more than 10 inches in the Sierra Nevada and more than 3 inches in the valley.
Current Sacramento traffic conditions | Current weather conditions
The atmospheric river is likely to produce intense rainfall at times with snow levels above the 7,000-feet elevation. Rainfall amounts not seen since December 2005 could be recorded, according to the NWS flood watch advisory.
Sacramento’s fall and winter have been wet. The rainfall total for the season stands at 10.98 inches, which is 147 percent of normal.
Heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, combined with already saturated soil, will lead to runoff into rivers, and, those without dams, such as the Cosumnes, could experience flooding. Rivers with flood-control dams, such as the American and Sacramento, will rise.
Burn-scarred hills and mountainsides may have debris flows from big downpours, the weather service noted.
Before the arrival of the weekend rain, skies will clear on Thursday and Friday. Highway 50 and Interstate 80 are open after Wednesday’s closures due to avalanche control, spinouts and poor visibility.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Areas of frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 49. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday night: Rain, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 40. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain. High near 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy.
Tuesday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments