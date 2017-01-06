Will the big weekend storm be followed up with another torrent Tuesday?

The big storm predicted to sock Sacramento with more than 3 inches of rain this weekend could be followed up on Tuesday with another drenching, according to the National Weather Service.
The weekend storm is set to move into the north state Saturday, and wet conditions are forecast to continue until Monday afternoon. The big rain event could rival the last storm of its size that occurred in December 2005 – a multiday soaking that led to flooding in Sacramento.
The storm forecast for this weekend could deliver 3 to 5 inches of rain to the valley and 10 to 15 inches in the Sierra. In addition to the three-day storm set to begin Saturday, meteorologists are monitoring a second storm on track to arrive on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.
“At this point our confidence is not super high in terms of how much additional precipitation will arrive,” said meteorologist Brooke Bingaman with the Sacramento office of the NWS.
One computer model indicates the Tuesday storm will be very wet, Bingaman said in a video posted on YouTube. Other models say the Tuesday weather event won’t carry an excessive amount of moisture.
The weather on Friday is expected to be clear. Temperatures Friday morning were running 8 to 15 degrees below what occurred 24 hours earlier.
The low in Sacramento hit 30 degrees at 6:30 a.m. Friday. While snow could fall onto the lower foothills Friday night, snow levels are forecast to rise Saturday as subtropical air moves into the north state with the oncoming Pineapple Express.
The first rain hits Northern California late Saturday afternoon, according to the NWS. The evening should bring heavy rain.
The weather service predicts more moderate-to-heavy rainfall on Sunday. In addition to the possibility of a large amount of rain on Sunday, the weather service predicts gusts to 28 mph in Sacramento.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 49. North-northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night: Rain, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 39. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain. High near 54. South-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 52. South-southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain. High near 59. South wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday night: Rain. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54.
Tuesday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
