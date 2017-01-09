A break in the storms Monday, but more on the way as next system moves in

Eastbound I-80 re-opens
8:40 a.m. Eastbound Interstate 80 is open again after low utility lines were cleared in the area.
Caltrans opened the lanes, giving motorists at least one direction over the Sierra on I-80. Westbound I-80 is still closed as crews clear away a mudslide in difficult, snow conditions.
Weekend’s heavy rains impact area roadways
8:30 a.m. The inches of rain that fell in the valley and the foothills have caused some street flooding, rock slides and closures:
▪ Garden Highway is closed because localized street flooding where it dips under I-5.
▪ Highway 16 in Yolo County is closed in Rumsey Canyon because of several rock and mud slides.
▪ Highway 20 in the Bear Valley area of Nevada County is closed because of street flooding.
▪ Highway 49 is closed in Sierra County a mile north of Downieville due to a slide.
▪ Caltrans is watching Highway 50 near Whitehall and Twin Bridges, where the American River level is getting close to the highway.
Progress made on I-80 mudslide
8:15 a.m. Caltrans is now saying they hope to have both the eastbound and westbound lanes open sometime this morning, depending on weather conditions. It is currently snowing in the slide area.
Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty issued a director's order Sunday night authorizing $500,000 in emergency money for the work.
Interstate 80 is the major east-west commercial goods corridor in Northern California, carrying trucks with hundreds of millions of dollars daily in materials and goods.
The mudslide area in the westbound lanes is approximately 60 feet wide and 600 feet long, Caltrans officials said Monday morning. It has covered all westbound lanes near Vista Point, just west of the Donner Lake interchange.
Teichert Construction mobilized Sunday night for the work.
Another record day of rainfall on Sunday
8:05 a.m. A record amount of rain for the date fell in Sacramento on Sunday. A total of 1.96 inches of precipitation was measured in Sacramento, breaking the previous mark of 1.51 set in 2001.
A total of 1.10 fell on Saturday, also a record for the date. In total, the weekend rainstorm delivered 3.06 inches of rain to Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall for the season stands at 14.04 inches of rain, which is 176 percent of normal for Jan. 8.
I-80 shut down north of Colfax
7:42 a.m. Interstate 80 remains closed Monday morning in both directions in the mountains after mudslides and downed power lines forced closure Sunday evening.
Both the mudslide on the westbound lanes, and power line issues in the eastbound lanes are centered on the Donner Pass Road area a few miles east of Donner Summit.
Caltrans officials reported Monday that contractors made "great progress" overnight in cleaning up the slide material.
Truckee city officials were estimating it could take up to two days to fully reopen the highway. However, Caltrans officials said they have no estimated time for reopening the highway. But one official said they hope to have the westbound lanes open sometime today.
Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said crews are scooping up the mud and loading into trucks. Pacific Gas & Electric crews are on site, where as many as 80 utility poles slumped in Sunday's high-mountain rains. In some places, power lines are dangling a few feet from the ground, officials said.
However, snow is falling on the summit and that is hampering work, Shoopman said.
"That's slowing the work," she said.
Highway 50 is open Monday morning.
More rain forecast for Tuesday
7:30 a.m. A break in the weather is forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Small rivers and streams continue to run high as rain from weekend cloudbursts works its way through the flood control system.
Another shot of rain is expected Tuesday when an inch or two of precipitation could fall in the Sacramento region and about 4 inches in the foothills. Snow is forecast at the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.
