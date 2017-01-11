Tornado touches down in Sacramento as rivers, creeks swell

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31 Pause

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

0:34 Sacramento River keeps rising

0:26 Sacramento River rages during rain storm

1:42 Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has strong concerns about homeless tent city

1:14 Xavier Becerra suggests beer summit on religious liberty with GOP lawmaker

3:22 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

1:04 Crowd waits for Sacramento flood relief gates to open

0:40 High water on the Sacramento River near Garden Highway