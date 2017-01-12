Point Pleasant in southern Sacramento County under voluntary evacuation order

Sacramento County is advising that flooding is possible Thursday in the Point Pleasant community.
Meanwhile, most of the region was beginning to dry out as the remnants of a major storm system moved through the area. Floodwaters from Dry Creek in Rio Linda had begun to recede.
Northern California storms taper – but impact lingers
The flooding in the south county is due to high river stages south of Lambert Road, according to the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services. A voluntary evacuation order has been issued.
“Point Pleasant is seeing flood now,” said Matt Robinson, Sacramento County public information officer. “We are asking residents to get to higher ground to hopefully get out of the way of this.”
Point Pleasant is bounded by Lambert Road on the south, Hood-Franklin Road on the north, Franklin Boulevard on the east and a railroad levee on the west.
Point Pleasant, settled by German farmers more than a century ago, is at the mercy not just by the Cosumnes River but also by streams and channels to the north and west.
The Cosumnes does not have a dam to control flows. When heavy rains pound Sierra slopes, the Cosumnes can roar.
It can burst through low farm levees, swamping rural homes and deposit silt, inflicting costly damage on vineyards and other farmland.
The river entered 84 homes in the Wilton area in 1997, slopping anywhere from a few inches to 5 feet of water indoors.
Rainfall on Thursday in the Sacramento region is expected to be light, according to the National Weather Service. Snow was falling in the Sierra Nevada where several inches of snowfall accumulating on Thursday.
Chains were required on Highway 50 and Interstate 80.
Dry conditions are predicted for Friday through Monday. The next chance for major rain and snowfall is mid-week when another atmospheric river is predicted to take aim at California.
