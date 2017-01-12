Sacramento OES warns of possible Lost Slough levee failure

The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services warned Thursday afternoon that the Lost Slough levee, west of Interstate 5 in the area of the Cosumnes River Preserve, might fail.
Officials were trying to determine whether a levee failure in that area, at the north end of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, would have any effect on Delta water operations. The Delta is the hub of California’s water delivery system, and a major problem in the estuary could interfere with pumping operations that send water to the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.
The warning came even as much of the Sacramento area was getting back to normal in the wake of this week’s storms.
Kim Nava, a spokeswoman for Sacramento County, said it wasn’t clear if the levee would fail.
“There’s a possibility, and things can turn so quickly, we wanted to get this information out,” she said.
Agencies were advised to prepare to evacuate people and livestock to higher ground.
"If you are a rancher and have animals on your property now is the time to start moving your animals and livestock to higher ground... just in case this levee does fail," said Mary Jo Flynn, Sacramento County's emergency operations coordinator in a live Facebook video.
She said evacuees are welcome at a emergency shelter at Laguna Town Hall, 3020 Renwick Ave in Elk Grove.
An alert emailed to 40 residents in the area said an evacuation center is available at Laguna Town Hall in Elk Grove.
“This is a dynamic situation that could change at any minute, possibly calling for mandatory evacuations,” the alert said. “Be prepared with clothes, comfort items, medications, prescription glasses, specialty items for children and seniors.”
Although hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent upgrading Delta levees in recent years, officials are always vigilant. The last major levee break in the Delta occurred in 2004, when a levee guarding Jones Tract collapsed.
