Foggy start to Friday before several days of dry weather in Sacramento

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

2:10 Drone catches amazingly fast-moving American River after storms

1:40 USGS keeps watchful eye on Sacramento waterways after back-to-back storms

3:48 Sacramento OES updates flood and levee warnings for south county area

0:18 Travel advice for I-80 motorists in Sierra: 30 mph, single file

0:51 Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video

1:15 No ark? Animals menaced by flooding find a warm place to ride out the storms