Foggy start to Friday before several days of dry weather in Sacramento

All the rain in the Sacramento region has produced morning fog, blanketing some neighborhoods with a dense cover before sunrise.
The fog is expected to burn off and skies are forecast to be partly cloudy on Friday. The next few days will be without the persistent rain that has led to flooding in the north state.
Northern California has escaped the drought. Can it carry the state?
The dry forecast will provide an opportunity for rivers and streams to recede. It will also allow crews to monitor and shore up levees strained by increased water flows.
The heavy rains gouged a hole on Thursday in a levee at Lost Slough, near Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the Cosumnes River Preserve.
Reclamation district crews were able to make a temporary stable fix. The hole was expected to be completely repaired sometime Friday.
If the situation changes there could be calls for evacuations.
Meanwhile, the weekend looks just like the weather doctor ordered. Instead of the steady onslaught of soaking rain, the National Weather Service is predicting dry weather through at least Monday.
Weather watchers are keeping a wary eye on next week. NWS meteorologists say that their confidence is increasing that another atmospheric river will arrive sometime Tuesday and blanket the area Wednesday and Thursday.
The system could bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds and more flooding worries, according to the weather service.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Patchy dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday night: Patchy dense fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday night: Patchy dense fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Areas of dense fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37.
MLK Day: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Wednesday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
