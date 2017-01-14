Tahoe residents celebrate – and dig out – from epic winter snowfall

0:30 What is an atmospheric river? Pause

0:11 Milo Yiannopoulos, shut down the previous night, returns to UC Davis

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

1:05 Sierra residents shovel their way through walls of snow

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters