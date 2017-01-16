Levee breach reported on Mokelumne River near Lodi

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a 3-to-4 foot breach has formed in a levee on the Mokelumne River near Lodi.
No structures were immediately threatened by the breach, the office said in a post on its Facebook page. The flooding occurred in a vineyard.
Officials were notifying people in the area of the breach, which happened south of Clarksdale Road near Highway 99.
The National Weather Service urges Sacramentans to use Tuesday to prepare for another wet period. Water accumulated in major flooding areas in the region last week, including the south Sacramento County area Point Pleasant, the city of Elk Grove and the Dry Creek area of Rio Linda.
Flooding is expected to recede early this week, said Chris Hintz, meteorologist and forecaster for the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
“We are getting a little break here, so that is allowing the waters to recede,” Hintz said.“We will have to see how things accumulate through the week.”
Expected rain levels for Sacramento will reach almost 2 inches by Saturday. The Central Valley should see 1 to 3 inches of water and the foothill region may get up to 5 inches, Hintz said.
Snow levels in the Sierra will reach 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet Wednesday, lowering to 4,000 feet Thursday. There will be periods of hazardous weather in the mountains Wednesday through Monday, Hintz said.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee
Comments