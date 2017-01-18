Series of storms for Sacramento, Sierra will bring plenty of rain, snow

Keep the umbrella handy as a triple-header of storms has begun to soak Sacramento.
An already sodden north state is experiencing light precipitation Wednesday in advance of a real downpour that is expected in the afternoon. The commute home could be wet and windy.
Portions of Highway 89 buried under 30 feet of snow near Emerald Bay
More rain, snow heading to Northern California
The National Weather Service is predicting that the first in a series of storms could deliver between three-quarters and two inches of rain to the Central Valley. Along with the rain, the weather service forecasters are predicting that the wind will be whipping. Gusts could hit 34 mph Wednesday night in Sacramento.
Snow levels will start out fairly high, but lower to about the 4,000-feet elevation by Thursday afternoon. Look for about 2 feet of snow from the first storm system.
The next system, with lighter rain, is expected to hit Friday, followed by another Sunday. The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 52. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch is possible.
Wednesday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 46. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 45. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 52. South wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 53.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments