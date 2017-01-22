Thousands without power as high winds howl through Sacramento

I-80 closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line
8:05 a.m.
Caltrans is holding eastbound traffic on I-80 at Colfax, so anyone hoping to get up the hill today may have a long wait. Westbound traffic is held at the state line. The highway is closed due to “zero visibility,” said Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman. She said a blizzard-like storm is gripping the area and it’s “just a waiting game,” on when the road will be able to open.
Part of Highway 50 is closed this morning for avalanche control, Shoopman said. Eastbound drivers are stopped at Sly Park and westbound traffic is stopped at Meyers. When the road opens again, she said chains will be required.
– Ellen Garrison
Wind will calm down later this morning
6:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts will die down after 8 a.m. Sunday, but it will remain breezy outside. This round of storms is expected to bring another 0.5 inches to 2 inches of additional rainfall to the valley by Tuesday. The weather service said another 1 to 4 feet of snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
High winds knock out power to thousands
6:12 a.m.
High winds blowing through the Sacramento area Saturday night and early Sunday morning have knocked out power to thousands of residents. As of about 6:12 a.m., the Sacramento Municipal Utility District said 54 outages were affecting 10,971 of its customers. The largest was in north Sacramento, where 1,383 customers were without electricity. See a map of current outtages here: https://www.smud.org/en/outages/. Pacific Gas & Electric reported scattered outtages. About 1,062 customers lost power in Ione, 399 in Granite Bay and 124 in Davis. Neither utility gave a time when power would be restored.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
I-80 closes as snow limits visibility
5:20 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol says I-80 westbound is closed at the Nevada state line and and I-80 eastbound is closed at Colfax due to poor visibility and lack of traction. The agency said the brunt of Saturday night’s storm is just reaching the Tahoe area.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
High winds blow through Sacramento
4:00 a.m.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts were reaching 44 miles per hour at Sacramento International and Sacramento Executive airports.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
