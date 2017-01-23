January was one for the record books when it comes to Sacramento rainfall

This month is the fourth wettest January on record in Sacramento.
A total of 9.85 inches has fallen in Sacramento – and the month is not over. That places January 2017 fourth in the record books.
“Most of the systems were atmospheric rivers,” said Courtney Obergfell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “Typically we see a week break between them. But we were just getting them back, to back to back.”
The top five Januarys with the most rain in Sacramento:
1862: 15.04 inches
1911: 12.72
1995: 12.35
2017: 9.85 and counting
1896: 9.76
Some of the more notable days this month were Jan. 8 when 1.96 inches fell and Jan. 10 when 2.16 was recorded in Sacramento. Fifteen out of 23 days had measurable rain this month.
A normal January has 3.97 inches of rainfall.
The extremely wet January has added to an already wet year. Sacramento has nearly matched the seasonal average – and February and March, two of the year’s wettest months are still to come.
So far, Sacramento has received 19.36 inches of rainfall. The average for the entire season that runs from Oct. 1 to June 30 is 20.27 inches.
October was wetter than normal, November was a little under the average and December was about average. January was one for the record books.
Meanwhile, snow fell down to the lower elevations overnight, blanketing Pollock Pines with the white stuff. Ski resorts posted big 24-hour gains on Monday, including 36 inches at Kirkwood Mountain and 30 inches at Heavenly Lake Tahoe.
Look for clearing skies for the remainder of the week, although there could be a shower Monday or Tuesday, according to the weather service.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for Sacramento from the NWS:
Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southeast wind.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday night: Patchy dense fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Friday: Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
