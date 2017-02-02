Gentle storm is first of three to dampen Sacramento, bring snow to Sierra

Light rain fell overnight as the first in a series of storms moved through the Sacramento area.
At 6 a.m., rainfall totals ranged from 0.04 of an inch in Newcastle to 0.27 at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in southern Sacramento County. Rainfall totaled 0.15 at Sacramento’s Executive Airport.
See current weather and forecasts | See current traffic conditions
The return of the wet weather pattern through the weekend does not promise the heavy rainfall as experienced last month when nearly 10 inches was recorded in January. Moderate rain and snow with occasional gusty winds are forecast over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
Break in the Snow over the Sierra. Heavy snow returns late tonight through Fri. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/vYqRAp8mFn— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 2, 2017
A low pressure system is forecast to quickly pivot a frontal band of precipitation through Northern California on Friday, according to the NWS.
The Friday system is predicted to bring moderate rain and mountain snow with fairly high snow elevation levels. The system on Friday should be windier than today’s weather event.
Moderate rain is expected again Sunday night in Northern California. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: Rain. High near 58. South southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain before 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 58. South wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments