February 3, 2017 8:31 AM

Rainy commute on Friday leading into a drier weekend in Sacramento

By Bill Lindelof

A rainy morning commute Friday morning included windshield wipers slapping and puddles forming along freeway lanes and surface streets.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the breezy, wet conditions of Friday should dissipate over the weekend. Most valley locations are not likely to see much rainfall, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Snow was falling Friday morning in the Sierra Nevada. Snowfall was expected to reach the 6,500-feet level.

Up to a foot of snow was expected Friday with gusts up to 45 mph.

As of 7 a.m., the 24-hour rainfall totals in the Sacramento region ranged from about a half-inch to three-quarters of inch of precipitation: 0.63 of an inch at Sacramento’s Executive Airport, 0.43 in Elk Grove, 0.51 at Folsom Lake, 0.39 in Rio Linda, 0.66 in Roseville, 0.63 in Rocklin, 0.41 in Lincoln and 0.71 in Auburn.

Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

A cubic foot is the volume of a cube whose sides are all 1-foot long. Well, 15,000 cubic feet per second of water gushed down the Oroville Dam spillway on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, as see in this video from Sacramento Valley Water as more storms are expected over the next few days.

Sacramento Valley Water

Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average

The state’s snow survey measured 28.1 inches of snow water content at Phillips Station off Highway 50, the highest measurement for February since 2005, state figures show.

Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee
 

 

 

The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Friday: Rain before 10 a.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 60. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Showers. Low around 51. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Rain. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute

In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on January 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.

Nevada Seismological Laboratory's Fire Camera network/University of Nevada, Reno
 

 

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Weather

From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

