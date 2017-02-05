Hang on to those umbrellas, another set of storms is coming through

The National Weather Service predicts three storms are coming for the Sacramento region this week, potentially adding at least two and half inches of rain to an already-saturated season.
The first storm will start Sunday night into Monday, bringing gusts of winds between 30 and 50 mph in the valley, said NWS meteorologist Jason Clapp. Stronger winds are expected in the mountains. Snow levels will be between 5,500 and 6,000 feet for the first storm, he said, and some parts of the Sierra could see up to two feet pile up.
Sacramento has already recorded 1.22 inches of rain in February and is almost ten inches over the season normal for rainfall at this point.
After that, there will be “a little lull, not much of a break” before another storm hits, Clapp said. The second storm will be a little warmer, with snow levels above 8,000 ft. and lighter wind.
He said there will likely be flooding midweek as the rain melts some of the snow from earlier in the week.
The second storm will linger through Wednesday, though it’ll be more showery, Clapp said.
This is a “storm pattern where there’s not much of a break between these next three storms,” he said. The third system will hit late Thursday and stick around through Friday before clearing up for the weekend.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 51. Windy, with a south southeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain likely before 10 a.m., then showers likely after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely before 10 p.m., then rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 49. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain. High near 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tuesday Night: Rain before 10 p.m., then showers after 10 p.m. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments