Five days without rain predicted for Sacramento region

After Friday’s showers, a break in the wet weather will occur in Northern California.
The National Weather Service is predicting five rain-free days for Sacramento starting Saturday. The change in the weather will give creeks a chance to subside and dogs an opportunity to take their owners for longer walks.
The weekend looks sunny with highs near 60 degrees both days. Saturday winds will be a little stronger than Sunday’s breezes.
Before the sunshine arrives, snow continues to fall Friday morning on Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, the state Department of Transporation reports. Chain controls are in effect on eastbound I-80 from Kingvale to Truckee, Caltrans reports.
The next chance of rain arrives Thursday, according to the weather service. Advanced computer models show another series of storms moving across the north state, bringing periods of moderate rain.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday night: Areas of fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday night: Areas of fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
