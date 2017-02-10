American River, streams running high after heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall over the past several days has resulted in high river and stream levels, including the American River, where gates on Nimbus and Folsom dams were releasing large amounts of water.
The National Weather Service said Friday that many rivers and streams will remain high with fast flows despite a break in the wet weather.
A total of 83,000 cubic feet per second was rushing out of Folsom Dam’s gates Friday morning. Even though that level was high, there was more streaming into the Folsom Lake: 126,000 cfs.
The release is the most water to flow out of the dam in at least 10 years.
The Sacramento Fire Department reported that five water rescues occurred in four hours Thursday night, including one in which swimmers pulled a woman to shore from an island in the American River. She was taken to the hospital suffering from exposure, a department spokesman said.
NWS forecasters say that standing water in some locations may be very slow to recede due to saturated soil.
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is advising the residents of Wilton and Point Pleasant to “take any precautionary actions they feel appropriate to protect themselves or property.” The county announced a flood warning for both rural communities on Thursday.
Twin Cities Road closed in both directions Clay East Road to the entrance to Rancho Seco Park, the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services reports Friday morning.
