Showery conditions until heavy rain returns to Sacramento, Sierra foothills on Monday

Showery conditions Friday are likely to give way to cloudy skies over the weekend before a big rainstorm hits on Monday.
About a quarter of a inch of rain was registered in Sacramento on Thursday, bringing the seasonal total to a whopping 11 inches over normal for Feb. 16. Another tenth of an inch fell overnight up to 6 a.m. Friday.
Look for some brisk winds up to 24 mph Friday afternoon in Sacramento.
The three-day weekend is likely to be a mixed bag of perhaps some light showers on Saturday and Sunday, followed by heavy rain in the valley and snow in the Sierra on Monday.
With the rainy winter weather making the north state vulnerable to flooding, levee patrols will be out in force. The National Weather Service is predicting strong winds and heavy rain for Monday.
The west slopes of the Sierra Nevada could see several inches of rainfall between Sunday and Monday nights, according to the NWS. Snow levels are expected to be high with the warm storm.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Rain before 10 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 49. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Sunday night: Rain. Low around 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Presidents’ Birthday: Rain. High near 61. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Monday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Tuesday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
