Storm in rear view mirror, morning commuters face flooded roads in Sacramento

Put the umbrella away after Tuesday until the weekend
6:38 a.m.: After a showery Tuesday, the Sacramento region will be drying out before a cold storm arrives on the weekend.
The National Weather Service is calling for perhaps a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain on Tuesday in Sacramento. After today, look for mostly sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The weekend could see the return of rain and snow. The extended forecast from the NWS calls for showers in Sacramento and snowfall in the Sierra on the weekend as a low pressure system drops down from the Gulf of Alaska.
Unlike Monday’s system, in which a warm, atmospheric river resulted in fairly high snowfall elevations, next weekend’s storm is expected to result in snow falling to around 2,500-to-3,000 feet elevation.
Roads under water in Sacramento region
6:20 a.m.: With many people returning to work after a three-day Presidents’ Day weekend, commuters were encountering flooded roadways.
Among the streets that were reported on the California Highway Patrol incident website to be at least partially flooded:
▪ Walerga Road at PFE Road
▪ Auburn-Folsom Road at King Road
▪ Watt Avenue at Base Line Road
▪ Barton Road at Eureka Road
In addition, at a Cal Expo offramp, where flooding was reported earlier, a pickup was involved in a crash and a light pole was down.
Comments