Sierra snowpack ‘pretty phenomenal’ but is it record breaking?

There’s “a pretty phenomenal snowpack” in the Sierra Nevada, but not enough to break the record set in the winter of 1983.
The state’s March 1 “snow-water content” survey at Phillips Station off Highway 50 measured snow packed 113 inches deep. Melted down, that would be the equivalent of 43 inches of water.
The readings represented 179 percent of the long-term average, said Frank Gehrke, the veteran Department of Water Resources official who runs the snow survey.
Snowpack levels statewide were at 185 percent of normal on Wednesday. In the southern and central Sierra, snowpack levels are near the pace set in 1982-83, when California received the most snow on record.
At Phillips, snow content measurements were the fifth highest on record – and the highest since 1983 when there was a 56 inch snow-water content, state figures show.
While there’s no snow in the short-term forecast, more storms could arrive in the coming weeks. April 1 is the date in which the Sierra snowpack generally has reached its greatest depths.
“We’ve had very big Marches in the past – the so-called ‘Miracle Marches’ that bailed us out some years ago when prior to that we had very dry conditions,” Gerhke said. “You can readily anticipate fairly good storm activity in March and quite often in through April.”
A healthy snowpack means extra water becomes available in summer, when California lawns and crops get thirsty and demand soars.
