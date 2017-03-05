Weather

March 5, 2017 9:21 AM

Mountain highways close due to hazardous conditions

By Ellen Garrison

Major highways in the mountains are closed Sunday morning as snow continues to fall.

I-80 remained closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to hazardous conditions, according to Caltrans. The interstate first closed Saturday night as snow and wind made it difficult for drivers to see. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area, in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said Caltrans continues to monitor conditions along I-80, evaluating the road closure each hour.

“The minute the snow lets up, we will open the road,” she said. As of 9 a.m. Sunday high wind and snow were creating whiteout conditions.

Highway 89 is closed on the west side of Lake Tahoe at Emerald Bay due to unstable snow. Shoopman said the agency is concerned about avalanches in the area and deemed the road unsafe for drivers.

A California Highway Patrol crew took an H-24 helicopter to Hilda Peak, southeast of Sierra City, so a facilities technician could clean the snow off of solar panels on a radio tower. It turns out there is actually a 12-foot building under that snow. The

CHP Valley Division Air Operations

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Weather

