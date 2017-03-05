Mountain highways close due to hazardous conditions

Major highways in the mountains are closed Sunday morning as snow continues to fall.
I-80 remained closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to hazardous conditions, according to Caltrans. The interstate first closed Saturday night as snow and wind made it difficult for drivers to see. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area, in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Real-time conditions on Sacramento region’s highways
Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said Caltrans continues to monitor conditions along I-80, evaluating the road closure each hour.
“The minute the snow lets up, we will open the road,” she said. As of 9 a.m. Sunday high wind and snow were creating whiteout conditions.
Highway 89 is closed on the west side of Lake Tahoe at Emerald Bay due to unstable snow. Shoopman said the agency is concerned about avalanches in the area and deemed the road unsafe for drivers.
Update: no change in conditions I-80 remains closed in both directions from Colfax to Stateline due to zero visibility. update at noon.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 5, 2017
Hwy 89 on the west shore at Emerald Bay is closed due to unstable snow. No ETO.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 5, 2017
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments