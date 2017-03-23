Sacramento’s rainfall year in top 10 when it comes to wettest ever

The 2016-17 rainfall season is the ninth wettest on record for Sacramento – and more precipitation is on the way Friday.
Nearly 30 inches of rainfall has fallen in Sacramento, 29.93 inches to be exact. Northern California rainfall has swollen rivers, filled reservoirs and ended drought conditions.
“The main reason it’s been so wet is that we’ve had double the atmospheric river events that we typically see in a water year,” said Brooke Bingaman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
January and February were especially busy with multiple atmospheric rivers, Bingaman said.
“The other contributing factor to our wet water year is that many of our atmospheric rivers have been strong ones bringing a lot of moisture to our region,” she said.
The water year in California runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The all-time wettest year was 1982-83, when 36.57 inches fell in Sacramento.
About 20 inches of rain falls in a typical year in Sacramento. The top 10 wettest years:
1. 1982-83: 36.57
2. 1889-90: 34.60
3. 1981-82: 33.92
4. 1885-86: 32.19
5. 1997-98: 32.16
6. 1994-95: 31.78
7. 1957-58: 30.73
8. 1940-41: 30.09
9. 2016-17: 29.93
10. 1985-86: 29.83
Meanwhile, weather service forecasters are calling for more rain Friday. Although a high-pressure system over Northern California is expected to deliver fair weather on Thursday, the present weather pattern will quickly give way to cloudy conditions.
A storm out in the Pacific Ocean is expected to move into Northern California. The moderately strong weather system is predicted to bring snow to the passes on Highway 50 and Interstate 80 and at least another half inch of rain to Sacramento.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 58. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 50. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
