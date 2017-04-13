Sierra snowy, Sacramento showery before two days of sunny skies

A weak storm system crossed over Northern California overnight, dampening Sacramento streets before moving into the Sierra Nevada, where snow fell on mountain highways.

The state Department of Transportation said chains were required Thursday morning in the mountains on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra through 8 p.m. Thursday.

A brief lull in snowfall intensity could occur mid-morning, but for most of the day weather conditions are expected to be difficult for travelers over mountain passes.

In the valley, Sacramento could experience showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 5 a.m. has included 0.18 of an inch in Sacramento, 0.16 in Elk Grove, 0.39 in Orangevale, 0.24 at Folsom Lake, 0.36 in Rocklin, 0.24 in Lincoln, 0.42 in Newcastle and nearly an inch of rain in Auburn.

While today is expected to be wet, Friday and Saturday are likely to be sunny. Saturday is expected to be particularly pleasant with a high of 71 degrees, blue skies and a slight breeze.

Easter egg hunts and early morning church services are forecast to be without rain, but look out in the afternoon. Anybody planning an afternoon spring barbecue on Sunday could experience showers, according to the weather service.

Timing out the weather for Easter weekend. National Weather Service

The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:

Thursday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 and 11 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 and 11 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.