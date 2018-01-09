Two-day storm boosted Sacramento rainfall to 88 percent of average

More Videos

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:42

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water

Pause
Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California 0:12

Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California

Meet California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin 1:04

Meet California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 1:59

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in 0:50

Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 1:59

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project

Modesto rally supports young immigrants 0:57

Modesto rally supports young immigrants

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year 0:41

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year

  • 30 seconds of record-setting rainfall in Sacramento

    A storm delivered 2.38 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento on Monday, the most on Jan. 8 since the NWS began recording data in 1877. This video from Public Safety News shows city workers clearing leaves caught in storm drains, an RT bus going through a flooded area near the 65th Street light rail station and a Sacramento police car being towed after going through the same flooded area.

A storm delivered 2.38 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento on Monday, the most on Jan. 8 since the NWS began recording data in 1877. This video from Public Safety News shows city workers clearing leaves caught in storm drains, an RT bus going through a flooded area near the 65th Street light rail station and a Sacramento police car being towed after going through the same flooded area. (PSN) PublicSafetyNews | PSNews.us
A storm delivered 2.38 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento on Monday, the most on Jan. 8 since the NWS began recording data in 1877. This video from Public Safety News shows city workers clearing leaves caught in storm drains, an RT bus going through a flooded area near the 65th Street light rail station and a Sacramento police car being towed after going through the same flooded area. (PSN) PublicSafetyNews | PSNews.us

Weather

Two-day storm boosted Sacramento rainfall to 88 percent of average

By Cathy Locke, Barbara Harvey And Benjy Egel

clocke@sacbee.com

January 09, 2018 05:52 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The storm that swept through the Sacramento region Monday and Tuesday helped compensate for a dry December while causing its share of flooding and downed trees.

The storm dumped 2.38 inches of rain in downtown Sacramento on Monday, and an additional 1.18 inches was reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Johnny Powell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Monday’s total was the most on Jan. 8 since the National Weather Service began recording data in 1877. The previous record was set last year, when 1.96 inches was reported on that date.

That brought downtown Sacramento’s total rainfall for January to 4.41 inches, and the season total to 7.13 inches, which is 88 percent of average for this point in season, Powell said.

Two-day totals in other areas included 3.49 inches in Elk Grove, 3.42 inches in Carmichael and 3.18 inches at Sacramento Executive Airport. Blue Canyon along Interstate 80 in the Sierra recorded 3.51 inches of rain over the two days, Powell said, noting that this storm produced little snow.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After possible showers early Wednesday, dry weather is expected through the weekend

The heavy rain turned a homeless camp under the Garden Highway overpass into an island. A group of homeless people was rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department early Tuesday after they became isolated by rising water levels.

Some of those who were trapped made it to safety by using an inflatable mattress, but one woman was stranded on a newly formed island, according to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Chris Harvey. Fire crews reached the woman by boat and escorted her to safety.

Although there hasn’t been much rain so far this winter, downpours like Monday’s can quickly affect water levels.

During last year’s torrential rainy season, the Sacramento Fire Department rescued 25 people trapped by rising water, Harvey said, noting that many of the rescues took place in the same general areas near creeks and rivers, which are popular locations for homeless camps.

The storm also caused at least two Sacramento-area streams – Arcade Creek at Winding Way, near American River College, and the Cosumnes River’s Deer Creek Crossing on Scott Road – to flood Tuesday morning, according to Sacramento County’s alert network.

In the city of Sacramento, public works crews were tied up for hours Tuesday trying to remove a thick cottonwood tree that crushed a Honda sedan in the 2200 block of American Avenue in the Gardenland area.

The tree was hundreds of years old, said Antonio Gomez, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1947. It toppled an AT&T phone line before hitting the car.

The storm was moving out of the region Tuesday night. A slight chance of showers is forecast Wednesday, along with patchy fog, before giving way to partly sunny skies. The National Weather Service warns of patchy dense fog Thursday through the weekend.

The Sacramento area is expected to see high temperatures in the mid-50s to 60 degrees through early next week, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

After a chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday, dry weather is forecast for the Sierra through the weekend. Highs in the low 50s are expected in Truckee through the weekend, with lows in the mid-20s.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

More rain is expected in the Sacramento area within the next two weeks before a dry spell in late January and early February, said Mike Kochasic, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Whether the moisture will be enough to compensate for scant rain over the last month remains to be seen.

“It’s the million-dollar question,” Kochasic said. “If those (future) systems end up looking like what we just had, it could make up for our dry December.”

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:42

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water

Pause
Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California 0:12

Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California

Meet California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin 1:04

Meet California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 1:59

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in 0:50

Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 1:59

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project

Modesto rally supports young immigrants 0:57

Modesto rally supports young immigrants

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year 0:41

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year

  • Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

    Heavy rains triggered freeway closures throughout Southern California and unleashed mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires. At least five people died as rescue personnel scrambled through clogged roadways and downed trees and houses.

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

View More Video