Rains pound Northern California, but no 'March miracle' likely

Another winter storm began pounding Sacramento and the rest of Northern California on Tuesday, complicating the morning commute while bringing some relief to a state grappling with fears of another drought.

After a brief rainfall overnight, the rains started falling in earnest early Tuesday. The National Weather Service's Mike Kochasic said heavy snowfall would begin later in the day in the Sierra Nevada.

And this is just the beginning, with wet weather expected to continue through Friday and possibly into the weekend.

"It's a pretty good wet five or six days or so," Kochasic said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Numerous weather systems will bring periods of heavy mountain snow & valley rain this week. Hazardous mountain travel, chain controls, & travel delays likely at times throughout the week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/d7EsidvLBh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 13, 2018

Rainfall levels were expected to reach 0.75 inches by day's end, with snowfall accumulations of as much as 2 feet in the higher elevations.

By the end of the storm, Sacramento and other Valley communities can expect 2 inches of rain, while snow accumulations could reach 100 inches at some higher elevations. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning through Wednesday, notifying motorists to expect chain controls and slowdowns as they head toward the mountains.

Still, private weather forecaster Jan Null said it's extremely unlikely that California will achieve a "March miracle" after months of abnormally dry weather.

"Not even close," said Null, who runs a Bay Area consulting firm called Golden Gate Weather Services. "It's too little, too late."

As of Tuesday morning, the Sierra snowpack stood at just 36 percent of normal for this time of year. The Department of Water Resources' index of rain and snow in Northern California was at 64 percent of normal.

Winter driving tips

There isn't enough time to make up for the weeks of dry weather, Null said. He said Sacramento, for instance, gets about 18 or 19 inches of rain in a normal winter. So far it's received about 10 inches. To achieve normal levels, the city would have to get another 8 or 9 inches of rain this month, a nearly impossible task, he said.

The five-year drought ended last April, by order of Gov. Jerry Brown, and most experts say it's too early to say if California is headed into another one. Most of California's major reservoirs are in good shape, thanks to last winter's historic rainfalls, which should provide some cushion heading into this summer.