Nearly a full inch of rain falls in Sacramento overnight, with more to come

The atmospheric river predicted to batter Southern California and the Central Coast this week is off to a slow start, but you wouldn’t know it from looking out your window in Sacramento.
Sacramento saw 0.97 inches of rain between Tuesday morning and 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center. San Francisco, Stockton and Fresno all got less than a half-inch.
Three Lake Tahoe ski resorts — Kirkwood, Northstar and Mt. Rose across the Nevada border — reported 5 inches of fresh powder snow Wednesday morning, and all others received less. This week’s storm is expect to start warm before snow levels drop below 3,000 feet Thursday.
Mountain passes could receive up to five feet of snow by the time the storm passes Saturday morning, according to National Weather Service predictions. Sacramento faces another inch or two of rain, most of it late Wednesday and throughout the day Thursday, and possible thunderstorms.
Nearly 900 customers in the Arden Arcade area were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, per the Sacramento Metropolitan Utility District's outage map.
