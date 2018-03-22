Thursday morning's commute is all wet. Here's how the rest of the day shapes up.

SHARE COPY LINK During and after a rain storm is an excellent time to visit The Sacramento Zoo. During the summer, crowds of visitors bump elbows for a view of animals trying to beat the heat. When there is rain there are no crowds and the animals are active. Autumn Payne

