Thursday morning's commute is all wet. Here's how the rest of the day shapes up.

This week's storm will reach a high point Thursday morning, snarling traffic and forcing some mountain road closures, before largely passing by the Sacramento Valley in the afternoon.
A 100 percent chance of rain Thursday morning and a chance of mid-morning thunderstorms along the Interstate 80 corridor drops off as the day goes on. But local freeways could prove difficult to navigate early on, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth said.
"I would definitely allow some extra time for the morning commute," Kurth said. "(The storm) is going to peak in the morning hours ... after midnight things will just kind of pick up in general around the area into the afternoon, then it starts to break Thursday night into Friday."
While local weather should be relatively clear beyond Thursday, more precipitation is predicted not far from Sacramento.
- A cold, weak system is expected to roll in Friday afternoon and sprinkle snowflakes down to 3,500 feet as late as Sunday morning. Mountain passes are forecast to receive a foot-and-a-half to three feet of snow Friday through Sunday, with only showers in the Sacramento Valley.
- Friday morning's commute should be quite a bit drier than Thursday's, and those headed up to the snow for a long weekend would benefit from leaving early as well. Prime travel conditions are anticipated from Thursday evening until 4 p.m. Friday during a window between the two systems.
A winter storm warning is in place across the western Sierra Nevada until 11 p.m. Thursday, with a less-serious winter storm watch following Friday morning through late Saturday night above 3,000 feet.
- Highway 89 is closed around Emerald Bay after a snowslide piled powder 15 feet deep in some areas Wednesday, with no plans to reopen for the next few days. Chains controls are in place starting outside Tragedy Spring on Highway 88 and Twin Bridges on Highway 50.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
