Sorting cattle at Galt’s Pellandini Farm as the weather heats up

Workers of all ages at the Pellandini Farm, a six-generation family farm, sort cattle on Monday, June 11, 2018, before the temperatures rise near Galt in southern Sacramento County. Hector Amezcua
Workers of all ages at the Pellandini Farm, a six-generation family farm, sort cattle on Monday, June 11, 2018, before the temperatures rise near Galt in southern Sacramento County. Hector Amezcua
Workers of all ages at the Pellandini Farm, a six-generation family farm, sort cattle on Monday, June 11, 2018, before the temperatures rise near Galt in southern Sacramento County. Hector Amezcua

Weather

It's heating up in the valley. Sacramento to hit 100 degrees this week

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

June 12, 2018 09:22 AM

The heat is here. After a slow start to the season, the Sacramento region is expected to feel triple-digit heat Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast is a high of 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures dropping into the 60s at night. Daytime temperatures will start to drop into the low 90s by Friday and stay in the high 80s over the weekend.

Tuesday's forecast will be the second day the Sacramento region has hit triple-digit heat in 2018. Downtown Sacramento reached 100 degrees June 3, the National Weather Service said.

It's been a latest start to 90 degree-and-over weather in eight years, he said.

The heat wave is caused by an influx of high pressure over the valley that is tapping into some tropical hot air, said Mike Kochaisic, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The heat wave will increase temperatures in the foothills, too. Auburn will reach the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, falling into the mid 80s by the weekend.

For those looking to escape the heat in the valley, South Lake Tahoe will have a high in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and dip into the high 60s during the weekend.

In high temperature conditions, people should limit their time outdoors and stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, the National Weather Service said.

You can have fun-filled day this summer with your pet dog as long as you plan ahead and remember these safety tips. David Caraccio

With summer approaching and weather warming, its time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Placer County Sheriff's OfficeDavid Caraccio

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  