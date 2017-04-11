What was that flashing light in San Diego? Video captures orb streaking through sky

Residents in San Diego were treated to a surprise light show on Monday night.
Social media lit up in reaction to the bright, pulsing orb that streaked through the sky a little after 9 p.m.
The American Meteor Society log shows it received over 300 reports of a fireball, mostly in San Diego but stretching up the coast to Santa Barbara and inland to San Bernardino and Palm Desert. There were also several reports of a fireball sighting around Phoenix.
The National Weather Service told Fox 5 San Diego that it was possibly a meteor.
Oak Park resident Leticia Odanga said her home security camera captured footage of it. “What was this?” she tweeted.
Anybody else see the green flash of light over #sandiego? The sky lit up and a green flash of light burned something. Thinking a satellite— jimi3 (@I_and_I) April 11, 2017
Just saw a bright green flash of light over #sandiego . What was it? @KUSINews @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/Ff3ZD5MRqZ— Patrick Noonan (@Nooner7) April 11, 2017
Did anyone else just see a fireball in San Diego? #meteor #SanDiego #pacificbeach— Nick Walsh (@HeyNickWalsh) April 11, 2017
Trajectory of last night's fireball over San Diego based on 295 reports. pic.twitter.com/jOVKBVdDjy— Ron Baalke (@RonBaalke) April 11, 2017
