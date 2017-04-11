What was that flashing light in San Diego? Video captures orb streaking through sky

Residents in San Diego were treated to a surprise light show on Monday night.

Social media lit up in reaction to the bright, pulsing orb that streaked through the sky a little after 9 p.m.

The American Meteor Society log shows it received over 300 reports of a fireball, mostly in San Diego but stretching up the coast to Santa Barbara and inland to San Bernardino and Palm Desert. There were also several reports of a fireball sighting around Phoenix.

The National Weather Service told Fox 5 San Diego that it was possibly a meteor.

Oak Park resident Leticia Odanga said her home security camera captured footage of it. “What was this?” she tweeted.

Anybody else see the green flash of light over #sandiego? The sky lit up and a green flash of light burned something. Thinking a satellite — jimi3 (@I_and_I) April 11, 2017

Did anyone else just see a fireball in San Diego? #meteor #SanDiego #pacificbeach — Nick Walsh (@HeyNickWalsh) April 11, 2017