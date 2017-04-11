Weird

April 11, 2017 12:07 PM

What was that flashing light in San Diego? Video captures orb streaking through sky

By Jon Schultz

Residents in San Diego were treated to a surprise light show on Monday night.

Social media lit up in reaction to the bright, pulsing orb that streaked through the sky a little after 9 p.m.

The American Meteor Society log shows it received over 300 reports of a fireball, mostly in San Diego but stretching up the coast to Santa Barbara and inland to San Bernardino and Palm Desert. There were also several reports of a fireball sighting around Phoenix.

The National Weather Service told Fox 5 San Diego that it was possibly a meteor.

Oak Park resident Leticia Odanga said her home security camera captured footage of it. “What was this?” she tweeted.

 
Meteor sighting in SoCal? Security camera captures brilliant flashing light in night sky

