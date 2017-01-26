Peter Thiel probably isn’t the California GOP’s savior, after all

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall Pause

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit