Homeless patients discharged to the streets? Hospitals can do better. Here’s how

Lara Woods, shown here in her car in Sacramento on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, said she was “dumped” to the streets after undergoing double mastectomy surgery at UC Davis Cancer Center. Lara Woods was homeless when she underwent a double mastectomy at UC Davis Cancer Center. The hospital put her in a cab just days after her surgery, she said, and sent her to Salvation Army, which had no bed for her. She was forced to live in her car. Homeless services agencies regularly see fragile people discharged by health care agencies to the streets. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com