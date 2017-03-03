Conventional vs. organic farming: We’re having the wrong debate

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers Pause

1:42 Quinn lost a leg to cancer, then adopted a 3-legged dog from Front Street shelter

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

1:29 Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X