Don’t dehumanize those who are homeless

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom Pause

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster