Professional women asking why state undervalues, underpays their work

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice' Pause

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

0:39 Troika walks with three legs after fence-jumping mishap

0:58 Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay

1:56 Death row inmate Lawrence Bittaker said he's getting afraid of death

0:33 Watch artist Stephanie Taylor draw the fire alarm bell in Dutch Flat

1:34 Obama: It's time for the U.S. and Cuba to leave the past behind

2:42 Josiah's hat hangs on a lamppost, asking that we remember him

0:55 UC President Janet Napolitano is appalled by latest groping case