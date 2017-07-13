Trump may have as many as five criminals in his inner circle. Time to get serious.

Donald Trump Jr., one of several key aides in his father’s 2016 presidential campaign to meet with Russians offering opposition research on Hillary Clinton, stumps for his father in Arizona last year. Representatives of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner confirmed the June 2016 meeting to The Associated Press after The New York Times reported on the gathering of the men and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Matt York AP