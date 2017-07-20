In California’s cap-and-trade vote, government did something right

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, from left, Gov. Jerry Brown and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, walk through the Capitol to a news conference to discuss the passage of climate change bills on Monday, July 17, 2017. The measures extend the state's cap-and-trade program and aim to improve local air quality. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Rich Pedroncelli AP