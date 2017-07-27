Greece, Steve Bannon’s nightmare in paradise

A refugee carries a child from a dinghy in 2016 after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos. More than a million people reached Europe in 2015 in the continent's largest refugee influx since the end of World War II. Nearly 3,800 people are estimated to have drowned in the Mediterranean last year, making the journey to Greece or Italy in unseaworthy vessels packed far beyond capacity. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Santi Palacios AP