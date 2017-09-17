It's time for liberal Californians to take a chill pill

More Videos 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' Pause 0:19 Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival 2:58 Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks 1:31 Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:24 Why Goodwin could be perfect weapon vs. Seahawks; Bowman, Armstead set for big games 0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 2:52 What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 0:59 James Nelson speaks after being released from jail 2:00 Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

