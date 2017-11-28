Is the right to discriminate in the Constitution? The answer’s a piece of cake

In this March 10, 2014 photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips, who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple, citing his religion, decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 5 will hear oral arguments on whether Colorado’s public accommodations law violated the First Amendment by not permitting him to discriminate. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) Brennan Linsley AP