Caged children, lost allies, neo-Nazis: What Trump supporters have done to America

Homeland Security buses enter the Federal Correctional facility in Victorville, Calif., on Friday, June 8, 2018. More than 1,000 people arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, including parents who have been separated from their children, are being transferred to federal prisons, U.S. immigration authorities have confirmed. They said they're running out of room at their own facilities amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP) James Quigg AP